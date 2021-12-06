Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $863,440.45 and approximately $62,098.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.02 or 0.08471536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.90 or 1.00486586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.