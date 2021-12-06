Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

Shares of HIBB traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

