Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 110.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after buying an additional 198,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 58.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 67.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 55.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.