Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 26,094 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.33 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93.

