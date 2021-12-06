Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 733 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

