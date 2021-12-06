Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $11,566,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $198.29 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.49. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

