Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 106 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.51 and its 200-day moving average is $338.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

