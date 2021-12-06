Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $11.15. 16,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $985,169. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

