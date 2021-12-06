Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $8.19 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Imperial Oil accounts for about 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $21,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after buying an additional 534,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after buying an additional 368,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. 6,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,323. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 133.85%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

