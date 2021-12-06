Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Cabot by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cabot by 248,710.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

CBT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,457. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

