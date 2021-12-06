Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $13.79 Million Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 393,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,793,000. TELUS International (Cda) comprises about 1.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,509. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

