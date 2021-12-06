Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

SM traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 5.78. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

