Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 0.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,325,000 after buying an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after buying an additional 455,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,396,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,270. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.95 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.