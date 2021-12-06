Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.21 on Monday. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honda Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

