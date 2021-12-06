Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

