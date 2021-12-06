Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 91,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.