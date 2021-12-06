Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 23.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Visa by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 375,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,802,000 after buying an additional 67,423 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.32 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $377.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average of $227.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.