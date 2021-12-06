Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $200.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.90 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,078,906 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.09.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

