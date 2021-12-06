Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,712 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $177.87 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.80 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.