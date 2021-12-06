HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 484

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 484 ($6.32) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 429.70 ($5.61) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 415 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.31. The stock has a market cap of £87.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

