Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,302 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 104,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

