Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

PACCAR stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

