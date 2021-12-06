Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

