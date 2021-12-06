HYCON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $188,364.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $574,985.21 and $188,364.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002318 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058355 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

