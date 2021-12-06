Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of HYFM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. 686,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,247. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after buying an additional 128,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after buying an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

