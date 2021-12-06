Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins Sells 94,034 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 94,034 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $658,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 3,345,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.76. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hyliion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyliion by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

