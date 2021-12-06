Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $33,603.08 and approximately $768.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.32 or 0.08446952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,054.58 or 1.00055442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00077147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

