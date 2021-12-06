Hyperion (HYN) Trading Down 30% This Week

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $142,769.48 and $2,011.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

