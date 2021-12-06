Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €600.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €600.00 ($674.16) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €615.00 ($691.01) price objective on Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ETR:HYQ traded up €4.80 ($5.39) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €494.40 ($555.51). 9,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €407.00 ($457.30) and a twelve month high of €618.00 ($694.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €529.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €510.81.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

