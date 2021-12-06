i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Price Up 9.5% After Insider Buying Activity

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 19,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 155,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Specifically, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.24 million, a PE ratio of -63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

