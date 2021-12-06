IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,897,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 298,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 262,825 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IG Acquisition by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 411,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. IG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.