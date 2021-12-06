Ignition Trading 40.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 111.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $53,879.64 and $221.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.77 or 0.99704449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00735688 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,498,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,110 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.