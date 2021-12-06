Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.33

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.22. The company has a market cap of C$469.42 million and a P/E ratio of -26.08.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.0714121 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

