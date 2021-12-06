Indexed Finance Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $866,474.65 and approximately $6,444.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.81 or 0.08484965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,433.45 or 1.00109810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00076985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

