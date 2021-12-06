Innovative International Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IOACU) Quiet Period To End on December 6th

Innovative International Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IOACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 6th. Innovative International Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Innovative International Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

IOACU stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.