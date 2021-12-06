Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February makes up 5.1% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth about $363,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BFEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,321. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $31.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

