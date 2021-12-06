Insider Buying: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.62. 1,596,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.