Insider Buying: Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ELY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.62. 1,596,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.
Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.
About Callaway Golf
Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.
