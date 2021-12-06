Insider Buying: CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director Robert E. Hoeweler purchased 500 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $10,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFBK stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $20.51. 4,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.72. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

CFBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

