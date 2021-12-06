Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Buys $99,973.44 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.33 million, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,725.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

