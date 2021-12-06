Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Buys $99,973.44 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.33 million, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
