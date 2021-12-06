Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 89,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,760. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.26.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.