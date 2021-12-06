Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 89,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,760. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

