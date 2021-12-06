Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Sells 84,889 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60.

On Monday, November 15th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40.

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.26. 2,584,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

