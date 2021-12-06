Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells 620 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Paul Kim sold 500 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $48,730.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.