Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells 166,208 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Idea Men, Llc sold 156,132 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $7,002,520.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $3,084,605.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $10,775,730.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $12,511,842.24.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 43.13 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

