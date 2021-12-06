Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $3,876,500.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $1,737,881.55.

On Sunday, November 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $246,967.70.

On Thursday, November 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $272,352.60.

On Wednesday, September 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00.

On Saturday, September 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

