Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Chairman Sells $2,858,712.34 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Meritor stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
