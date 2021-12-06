Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Chairman Sells $2,858,712.34 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meritor stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

