Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Director Sells $48,958.80 in Stock

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

