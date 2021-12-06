Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $78,848.13 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.98. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

