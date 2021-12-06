Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Sells $64,749.60 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.44.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
