Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Sells $64,749.60 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 174.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

