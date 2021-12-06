Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $257,500.00 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.