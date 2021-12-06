Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $257,500.00 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $51.87.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
State Auto Financial Company Profile
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
