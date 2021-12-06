Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $143,958.44 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $162,274.06.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91.

On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $5,006.00.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

